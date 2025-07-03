ספריית חברות
Eox Vantage
Eox Vantage משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Eox Vantage היא $8,934 עבור מנהל פרויקט . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Eox Vantage. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/20/2025

מנהל פרויקט
$8.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Eox Vantage הוא מנהל פרויקט at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $8,934. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Eox Vantage הוא $8,934.

משאבים נוספים

