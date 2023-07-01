ספריית חברות
Ecoark Holdings
    • אודות

    Ecoark Holdings is a company that operates in the oil and gas, bitcoin mining, and post-harvest food management technology industries. They explore, produce, and drill for oil and gas in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as provide transportation and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. They also offer freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. Additionally, they are involved in bitcoin mining and provide equipment financing for oilfield transportation service contractors. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

    http://ecoarkusa.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2011
    שנת הקמה
    50
    מספר עובדים
    $10M-$50M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

