DSTA משכורות

טווח המשכורת של DSTA נע בין $60,214 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$156,800 עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של DSTA. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/18/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $75K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מדען נתונים
$60.2K
מהנדס חומרה
$73.6K

מנהל תוכנית
$127K
מנהל פרויקטים
$157K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$81.9K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$111K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$124K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-DSTA הוא מנהל פרויקטים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $156,800. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-DSTA הוא $96,527.

