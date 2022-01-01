מדריך חברות
Drizly
Drizly משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Drizly נע בין $132,660 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$351,750 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Drizly. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/18/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $170K
מנהל מוצר
Median $225K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $261K

מנהל מדעי נתונים
$352K
מדען נתונים
$133K
תפעול שיווקי
$246K
מעצב מוצר
$162K
מכירות
$234K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Drizly is מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $351,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Drizly is $229,413.

