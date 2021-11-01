מדריך חברות
Dremio
Dremio משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Dremio נע בין $42,746 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$301,500 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Dremio. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/18/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $212K
שירות לקוחות
$42.7K
מנהל מוצר
$302K

מכירות
$241K
אדריכל פתרונות
$177K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Dremio הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $301,500. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Dremio הוא $211,500.

