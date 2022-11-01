מדריך חברות
Draup משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Draup נע בין $2,289 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור רואה חשבון בקצה התחתון ל-$21,689 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Draup. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/18/2025

$160K

יועץ ניהולי
Median $9.6K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $21.7K
רואה חשבון
$2.3K

אנליסט עסקי
$14.1K
פיתוח עסקי
$3.8K
אנליסט נתונים
$3.8K
משאבי אנוש
$3.1K
שיווק
$3.8K
הון סיכון
$8.1K

אנליסט

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Draup הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $21,689. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Draup הוא $3,798.

משאבים אחרים