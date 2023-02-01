מדריך חברות
Draper
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Draper משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Draper נע בין $94,525 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס חשמל בקצה התחתון ל-$139,300 עבור מנהל תוכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Draper. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/18/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $125K
מהנדס חומרה
Median $110K
מהנדס מכונות
Median $125K

מהנדס חשמל
$94.5K
מנהל תוכנית
$139K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$129K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Draper הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $139,300. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Draper הוא $125,000.

