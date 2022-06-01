מדריך חברות
Dragos
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Dragos משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Dragos נע בין $96,900 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה התחתון ל-$348,250 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Dragos. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/18/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $195K
משאבי אנוש
$96.9K
מעצב מוצר
$215K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$181K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$223K
אדריכל פתרונות
$348K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Dragos הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $348,250. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Dragos הוא $204,960.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Dragos

חברות קשורות

  • MadHive
  • Pony.ai
  • Ramp
  • MOSAIC Technologies Group
  • Intellimize
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים