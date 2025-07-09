מדריך חברות
Drager
Drager משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Drager נע בין $51,270 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$168,840 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Drager. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/18/2025

$160K

מהנדס מכונות
$123K
מנהל מוצר
$169K
מנהל פרויקטים
$51.3K

מכירות
$88.6K
מהנדס תוכנה
$86.4K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$90.8K
אדריכל פתרונות
$106K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Drager הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $168,840. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Drager הוא $90,847.

