מדריך חברות
DP World
DP World משכורות

טווח המשכורת של DP World נע בין $22,984 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור תפעול שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$108,463 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של DP World. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/18/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Group SDE 1 $35.1K
Group SDE 2 $57K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס בקרת איכות תוכנה

מנהל מוצר
Median $77.8K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $78.9K

תפעול שירות לקוחות
$23K
אנליסט נתונים
$46.6K
מעצב תעשייתי
$81.6K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$37.3K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$108K
כותב טכני
$41.4K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-DP World הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $108,463. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-DP World הוא $51,808.

