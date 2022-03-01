Dow משכורות

מדריך חברות
טווח המשכורת של Dow נע בין $34,354 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$417,900 עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Dow. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/18/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $103K

חוקר מדעי

מהנדס מכונות
Median $125K

מהנדס ייצור

מהנדס כימיה
Median $104K

מהנדס מחקר

מדען נתונים
Median $164K
רואה חשבון
$72.6K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$107K
אנליסט עסקי
$103K
פיתוח תאגידי
$95.7K
אנליסט נתונים
$45.3K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$164K
מהנדס חשמל
$111K
אנליסט פיננסי
$418K
מהנדס חומרה
$130K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$80.4K
מהנדס חומרים
$139K
מעצב מוצר
$34.4K
מנהל מוצר
$279K
מנהל פרויקטים
$116K
מכירות
$80.6K
אדריכל פתרונות
$209K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$61.1K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Dow הוא אנליסט פיננסי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $417,900. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Dow הוא $107,460.

משאבים אחרים