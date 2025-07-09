מדריך חברות
DotPe
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

DotPe משכורות

טווח המשכורת של DotPe נע בין $3,629 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור תפעול שיווקי בקצה התחתון ל-$53,678 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של DotPe. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/18/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

תפעול שיווקי
$3.6K
מנהל תוכנית
$35.2K
מהנדס תוכנה
$17.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$53.7K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-DotPe הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $53,678. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-DotPe הוא $26,348.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור DotPe

חברות קשורות

  • Stripe
  • Snap
  • Spotify
  • Coinbase
  • Google
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים