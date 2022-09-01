מדריך חברות
Dotdash Meredith משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Dotdash Meredith נע בין $80,400 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט אבטחת סייבר בקצה התחתון ל-$162,180 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Dotdash Meredith. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/18/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $144K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מנהל מוצר
Median $145K
שיווק
$141K

תפעול שיווקי
$141K
מעצב מוצר
$162K
מנהל פרויקטים
$126K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$80.4K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$123K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Dotdash Meredith is מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,180. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dotdash Meredith is $140,700.

משאבים אחרים