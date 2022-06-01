מדריך חברות
Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Dollar Tree נע בין $59,700 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור רואה חשבון בקצה התחתון ל-$211,050 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Dollar Tree. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/17/2025

$160K

רואה חשבון
$59.7K
שירות לקוחות
$66.1K
מנהל מוצר
$211K

מגייס
$122K
אדריכל פתרונות
$204K
הון סיכון
$71K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Dollar Tree הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $211,050. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Dollar Tree הוא $96,324.

