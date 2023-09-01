מדריך חברות
Dojo
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Dojo משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Dojo נע בין $66,060 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$154,726 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Dojo. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/17/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $129K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $155K
מדען נתונים
$89.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$66.1K
מעצב מוצר
$107K
מנהל מוצר
$117K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Dojo is מנהל הנדסת תוכנה with a yearly total compensation of $154,726. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dojo is $111,917.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Dojo

חברות קשורות

  • Snap
  • Coinbase
  • DoorDash
  • Tesla
  • Google
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים