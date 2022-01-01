ספריית חברות
Docker
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Docker משכורות

המשכורת של Docker נעה בין $104,475 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $499,988 עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Docker. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/12/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $262K
מהנדס מכירות
Median $280K
תפעול עסקי
$114K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
שירות לקוחות
$104K
שיווק
$176K
מעצב מוצר
$500K
מנהל מוצר
$162K
מכירות
$185K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$250K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$202K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Docker הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $499,988. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Docker הוא $193,633.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Docker

חברות קשורות

  • Verkada
  • Deep Instinct
  • Delphix
  • StreamSets
  • Chainalysis
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים