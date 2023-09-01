ספריית חברות
dmarcian משכורות

המשכורת של dmarcian נעה בין $125,625 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הנמוכה לבין $134,640 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של dmarcian. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/19/2025

מנהל פרויקט
$126K
מהנדס תוכנה
$135K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-dmarcian הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $134,640. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-dmarcian הוא $130,133.

