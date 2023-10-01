ספריית חברות
dLocal
dLocal משכורות

המשכורת של dLocal נעה בין $16,838 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $103,478 עבור אדריכל פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של dLocal. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/19/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $81.8K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

רואה חשבון
$39.6K
שירות לקוחות
$16.8K

מדען נתונים
$80.4K
טכנולוג מידע
$73.2K
מנהל מוצר
$45.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$97.2K
אדריכל פתרונות
$103K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-dLocal הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $103,478. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-dLocal הוא $76,778.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור dLocal

משאבים נוספים

