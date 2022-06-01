ספריית חברות
DJO
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
תובנות מובילות
  • שתפו משהו ייחודי על DJO שיכול לעזור לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיון, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    DJO Global provides intelligent medical devices and services. DJO® is a global provider of high-quality orthopedic devices, and is a top provider in the United States among the largest such companies globally, as measured by revenues. What sets DJO apart is a focus on the continuum of care. This includes specializations across all three phases of care: performance and mobility, surgical intervention and post-operative rehabilitation. Our products are marketed under a portfolio of brands including Aircast®, Chattanooga®, CMF™, Compex®, DJO Surgical®, DonJoy®, Dr. Comfort®, Exo®, MotionMD® and ProCare®.

    http://www.djoglobal.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    1978
    שנת הקמה
    5,250
    מספר עובדים
    $1B-$10B
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

    הירשם למשכורות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

    משרות מובילות

      לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור DJO

    חברות קשורות

    • Square
    • Databricks
    • Intuit
    • Spotify
    • Roblox
    • ראה את כל החברות ➜

    משאבים נוספים