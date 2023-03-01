DittoLive משכורות

ספריית חברות
המשכורת של DittoLive נעה בין $201,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $250,245 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של DittoLive. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/19/2025

מנהל מוצר
$201K
מהנדס תוכנה
$222K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$250K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-DittoLive הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $250,245. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-DittoLive הוא $221,885.

