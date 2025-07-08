ספריית חברות
Digiteq Automotive משכורות

המשכורת של Digiteq Automotive נעה בין $37,539 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $78,979 עבור מנהל תוכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Digiteq Automotive. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

מהנדס חשמל
$45K
מנהל תוכנית
$79K
מנהל פרויקט
$45.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מהנדס תוכנה
$37.5K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Digiteq Automotive הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $78,979. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Digiteq Automotive הוא $45,312.

משאבים נוספים

