Descartes Labs
Descartes Labs מדען נתונים שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מדען נתונים in United States ב-Descartes Labs נע בין $141K לבין $201K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Descartes Labs. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$160K - $182K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$141K$160K$182K$201K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Descartes Labs?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-Descartes Labs in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $200,600. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Descartes Labs עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in United States הוא $141,100.

