ספריית חברות
Depop
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מנהל הנדסת תוכנה

  • כל שכר מנהל הנדסת תוכנה

Depop מנהל הנדסת תוכנה שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in United Kingdom ב-Depop מגיעה ל-£181K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Depop. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Depop
Software Engineering Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
סה״כ לשנה
$244K
דרגה
M3
משכורת בסיס
$143K
Stock (/yr)
$80K
בונוס
$21.4K
שנים בחברה
1 שנה
שנות ניסיון
10 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Depop?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ייצא נתוניםצפה במשרות פתוחות

תרום

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מנהל הנדסת תוכנה מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ב-Depop in United Kingdom עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של £191,412. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Depop עבור תפקיד מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in United Kingdom הוא £177,572.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Depop

חברות קשורות

  • Jane
  • Tradesy
  • Daily Harvest
  • FASHIONPHILE
  • Freshly
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/depop/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.