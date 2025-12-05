ספריית חברות
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של שירות לקוחות in United States ב-DePaul University נע בין $26.6K לבין $37.8K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של DePaul University. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$30.1K - $34.3K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$26.6K$30.1K$34.3K$37.8K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד שירות לקוחות דיווחים ב DePaul University כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב DePaul University?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור שירות לקוחות ב-DePaul University in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $37,798. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-DePaul University עבור תפקיד שירות לקוחות in United States הוא $26,587.

