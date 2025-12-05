ספריית חברות
Department of Veterans Affairs
Department of Veterans Affairs מנהל תוכנית טכנית שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל תוכנית טכנית in United States ב-Department of Veterans Affairs נע בין $97.8K לבין $137K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Department of Veterans Affairs. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$106K - $123K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$97.8K$106K$123K$137K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Department of Veterans Affairs?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ב-Department of Veterans Affairs in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $136,850. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Department of Veterans Affairs עבור תפקיד מנהל תוכנית טכנית in United States הוא $97,750.

משאבים נוספים

