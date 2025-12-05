ספריית חברות
Department of Veterans Affairs
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מדען נתונים

  • כל שכר מדען נתונים

Department of Veterans Affairs מדען נתונים שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מדען נתונים in United States ב-Department of Veterans Affairs מגיעה ל-$95K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Department of Veterans Affairs. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Department of Veterans Affairs
Research Fellow
Boston, MA
סה״כ לשנה
$95K
דרגה
-
משכורת בסיס
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
3 שנים
שנות ניסיון
7 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Department of Veterans Affairs?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ייצא נתוניםצפה במשרות פתוחות

תרום

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מדען נתונים מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-Department of Veterans Affairs in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $140,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Department of Veterans Affairs עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in United States הוא $95,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Department of Veterans Affairs

חברות קשורות

  • Microsoft
  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Coinbase
  • Google
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/department-of-veterans-affairs/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.