חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מנהל תוכנית טכנית in United States ב-Department of Homeland Security מגיעה ל-$165K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Department of Homeland Security. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Technology Officer
New York, NY
סה״כ לשנה
$165K
דרגה
GS14
משכורת בסיס
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
1 שנה
שנות ניסיון
15 שנים
חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ב-Department of Homeland Security in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $188,100. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Department of Homeland Security עבור תפקיד מנהל תוכנית טכנית in United States הוא $165,000.

