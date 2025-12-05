ספריית חברות
Department of Homeland Security
  • שכר
  • אנליסט אבטחת מידע

  • כל שכר אנליסט אבטחת מידע

Department of Homeland Security אנליסט אבטחת מידע שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של אנליסט אבטחת מידע ב-Department of Homeland Security מגיעה ל-$103K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Department of Homeland Security. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Security Analyst
Washington, DC
סה״כ לשנה
$103K
דרגה
L2
משכורת בסיס
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$3K
שנים בחברה
2 שנים
שנות ניסיון
4 שנים
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט אבטחת מידע ב-Department of Homeland Security עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $291,250. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Department of Homeland Security עבור תפקיד אנליסט אבטחת מידע הוא $149,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/department-of-homeland-security/salaries/security-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.