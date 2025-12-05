ספריית חברות
Department of Homeland Security
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מגייס in United States ב-Department of Homeland Security נע בין $34.9K לבין $48.7K ל-year.

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$37.8K - $45.8K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$34.9K$37.8K$45.8K$48.7K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Department of Homeland Security?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מגייס ב-Department of Homeland Security in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $48,720. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Department of Homeland Security עבור תפקיד מגייס in United States הוא $34,860.

משאבים נוספים

