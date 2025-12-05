ספריית חברות
Department of Homeland Security
חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מנהל תוכנית in United States ב-Department of Homeland Security מגיעה ל-$179K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Department of Homeland Security.

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Program Manager
Washington, DC
סה״כ לשנה
$179K
דרגה
hidden
משכורת בסיס
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$4K
שנים בחברה
11+ שנים
שנות ניסיון
11+ שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Department of Homeland Security?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
תרום

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל תוכנית ב-Department of Homeland Security in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $226,900. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Department of Homeland Security עבור תפקיד מנהל תוכנית in United States הוא $178,000.

