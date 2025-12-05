ספריית חברות
Department of Homeland Security
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של טכנולוג מידע ב-Department of Homeland Security נע בין $115K לבין $168K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Department of Homeland Security. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$132K - $151K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$115K$132K$151K$168K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Department of Homeland Security?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור טכנולוג מידע ב-Department of Homeland Security עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $167,560. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Department of Homeland Security עבור תפקיד טכנולוג מידע הוא $115,020.

