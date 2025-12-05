הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס תוכנה in Ireland ב-Department Of Agriculture נע בין €25.5K לבין €34.8K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Department Of Agriculture. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025
השכר הכולל הממוצע
הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/department-of-agriculture/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.