Dentsu
Dentsu אדריכל פתרונות שכר

צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Dentsu. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$112K - $136K
Germany
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$104K$112K$136K$145K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Dentsu?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אדריכל פתרונות ב-Dentsu in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €125,419. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Dentsu עבור תפקיד אדריכל פתרונות in United States הוא €89,740.

משאבים נוספים

