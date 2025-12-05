ספריית חברות

פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in India ב-Dentsu נע בין ₹735K ל-year עבור L1 לבין ₹647K ל-year עבור L2. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in India מגיעה ל-₹843K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Dentsu. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L1
(רמת כניסה)
$8.4K
$8.1K
$0
$241
L2
$7.4K
$7.4K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
שכר התמחויות

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Dentsu?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Dentsu in India עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹1,196,356. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Dentsu עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in India הוא ₹689,442.

משאבים נוספים

