Dentsu
Dentsu תפעול שיווק שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של תפעול שיווק in United States ב-Dentsu מגיעה ל-$105K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Dentsu. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Dentsu
Marketing Operations
hidden
סה״כ לשנה
$105K
דרגה
hidden
משכורת בסיס
$105K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
0-1 שנים
שנות ניסיון
5-10 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Dentsu?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור תפעול שיווק ב-Dentsu in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $180,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Dentsu עבור תפקיד תפעול שיווק in United States הוא $105,000.

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dentsu/salaries/marketing-operations.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.