Dentsu
Dentsu יועץ ניהולי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של יועץ ניהולי in Singapore ב-Dentsu נע בין SGD 124K לבין SGD 170K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Dentsu. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$104K - $124K
Singapore
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$96.2K$104K$124K$132K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Dentsu?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור יועץ ניהולי ב-Dentsu in Singapore עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של SGD 169,985. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Dentsu עבור תפקיד יועץ ניהולי in Singapore הוא SGD 124,163.

