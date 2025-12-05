ספריית חברות
Dentsu
  • שכר
  • אנליסט עסקי

  • כל שכר אנליסט עסקי

Dentsu אנליסט עסקי שכר

פיצוי אנליסט עסקי in United States ב-Dentsu מגיע ל-$67.5K ל-year עבור L1. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$85K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Dentsu. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L1
$67.5K
$67.5K
$0
$0
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
צפה 1 רמות נוספות
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Dentsu?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט עסקי ב-Dentsu in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $130,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Dentsu עבור תפקיד אנליסט עסקי in United States הוא $85,000.

משאבים נוספים

