הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס תוכנה in France ב-Dentsu Aegis Network נע בין €50K לבין €71.1K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Dentsu Aegis Network. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$65.4K - $74.5K
France
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$57.8K$65.4K$74.5K$82.1K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Dentsu Aegis Network in France עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €71,120. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Dentsu Aegis Network עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in France הוא €50,025.

משאבים נוספים

