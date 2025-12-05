ספריית חברות
Dentsu Aegis Network
Dentsu Aegis Network מכירות שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מכירות in United States ב-Dentsu Aegis Network נע בין $64.8K לבין $92K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Dentsu Aegis Network. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$73.6K - $87.2K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$64.8K$73.6K$87.2K$92K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Dentsu Aegis Network?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מכירות ב-Dentsu Aegis Network in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $92,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Dentsu Aegis Network עבור תפקיד מכירות in United States הוא $64,800.

