הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של שיווק in Canada ב-Dentsu Aegis Network נע בין CA$44.8K לבין CA$63.6K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Dentsu Aegis Network. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$36.8K - $43.6K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$32.4K$36.8K$43.6K$46K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Dentsu Aegis Network?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור שיווק ב-Dentsu Aegis Network in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$63,572. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Dentsu Aegis Network עבור תפקיד שיווק in Canada הוא CA$44,777.

משאבים נוספים

