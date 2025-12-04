ספריית חברות
Democratic National Committee
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט עסקי in United States ב-Democratic National Committee נע בין $80.8K לבין $113K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Democratic National Committee. עדכון אחרון: 12/4/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$87.4K - $102K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$80.8K$87.4K$102K$113K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Democratic National Committee?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט עסקי ב-Democratic National Committee in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $113,050. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Democratic National Committee עבור תפקיד אנליסט עסקי in United States הוא $80,750.

משאבים נוספים

