Delta Electronics משכורות

המשכורת של Delta Electronics נעה בין $16,027 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $153,000 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Delta Electronics. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/18/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $45.8K

מהנדס רשתות

מהנדס חומרה
Median $49.5K
מהנדס מכונות
Median $36K

מהנדס חשמל
Median $49.6K
מדען נתונים
Median $41.8K
מעצב מוצר
Median $62.2K
משאבי אנוש
$90.5K
תפעול שיווק
$35.3K
מנהל מוצר
$16K
מנהל תוכנית
$52.7K
מנהל פרויקט
$51.5K
מכירות
$153K
מהנדס מכירות
$149K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$63.1K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Delta Electronics הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $153,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Delta Electronics הוא $50,577.

