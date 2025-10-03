Information Technologist (IT) דרגה
דרגות ב Deloitteהשווה דרגות
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
בקר בקהילת Levels.fyi כדי להתחבר עם עובדים מחברות שונות, לקבל טיפים לקריירה ועוד.