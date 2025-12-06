ספריית חברות
פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-Dell Technologies נע בין $114K ל-year עבור L5 לבין $360K ל-year עבור L11. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$155K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Dell Technologies. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Software Engineer I
L5(רמת כניסה)
$114K
$110K
$990
$3.2K
Software Engineer II
L6
$135K
$129K
$2.3K
$4K
Senior Engineer
L7
$161K
$152K
$3.7K
$5.9K
Principal Engineer
L8
$193K
$178K
$3.7K
$10.4K
צפה 3 רמות נוספות
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
שכר התמחויות

לוח זמני הבשלה

33.3%

שנה 1

33.3%

שנה 2

33.3%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בDell Technologies, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)



כותרות כלולות

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס רשתות

מהנדס תוכנה בקרת איכות (QA)

מהנדס נתונים

מהנדס תוכנה לייצור

מהנדס מערכות

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Dell Technologies in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $386,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Dell Technologies עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United States הוא $151,500.

משאבים נוספים

