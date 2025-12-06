פיצוי מנהל מוצר in United States ב-Dell Technologies נע בין $117K ל-year עבור I7 לבין $645K ל-year עבור E1. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$230K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Dell Technologies. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
I7
$117K
$111K
$522
$5.6K
I8
$176K
$163K
$1.4K
$11.7K
I9
$244K
$198K
$16.4K
$29.8K
I10
$317K
$226K
$35.9K
$55.3K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
שנה 1
33.3%
שנה 2
33.3%
שנה 3
בDell Technologies, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:
33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)
33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)
33.3% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.