  • שכר
  • מעצב מוצר

  • כל שכר מעצב מוצר

Dell Technologies מעצב מוצר שכר

פיצוי מעצב מוצר in United States ב-Dell Technologies נע בין $115K ל-year עבור L5 לבין $213K ל-year עבור L9. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$130K. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Product Designer I
L5
$115K
$115K
$0
$0
Product Designer II
L6
$113K
$109K
$714
$3.4K
Senior Product Designer
L7
$157K
$143K
$4.3K
$10K
Principal Designer
L8
$157K
$141K
$5.8K
$10K
צפה 1 רמות נוספות
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לוח זמני הבשלה

33.3%

שנה 1

33.3%

שנה 2

33.3%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בDell Technologies, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)



כותרות כלולות

מעצב חוויית משתמש

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב מוצר ב-Dell Technologies in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $221,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Dell Technologies עבור תפקיד מעצב מוצר in United States הוא $130,000.

