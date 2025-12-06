ספריית חברות
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies תפעול שיווק שכר

פיצוי תפעול שיווק in United States ב-Dell Technologies נע בין $124K ל-year עבור L5 לבין $172K ל-year עבור L9. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$170K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Dell Technologies. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L5
$124K
$121K
$0
$3.3K
L6
$131K
$118K
$0
$13K
L7
$127K
$118K
$0
$9.5K
L8
$146K
$133K
$1.1K
$11.9K
צפה 1 רמות נוספות
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לוח זמני הבשלה

33.3%

שנה 1

33.3%

שנה 2

33.3%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בDell Technologies, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור תפעול שיווק ב-Dell Technologies in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $193,400. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Dell Technologies עבור תפקיד תפעול שיווק in United States הוא $165,000.

