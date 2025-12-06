פיצוי אנליסט פיננסי in United States ב-Dell Technologies נע בין $88.2K ל-year עבור L5 לבין $158K ל-year עבור L9. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$81K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Dell Technologies. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L5
$88.2K
$83.9K
$0
$4.3K
L6
$124K
$112K
$0
$12.5K
L7
$179K
$132K
$26.7K
$20.7K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
33.3%
שנה 1
33.3%
שנה 2
33.3%
שנה 3
בDell Technologies, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:
33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)
33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)
33.3% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)
