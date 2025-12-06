פיצוי מהנדס חשמל in Taiwan ב-Dell Technologies נע בין NT$1.43M ל-year עבור L6 לבין NT$2.94M ל-year עבור L8. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Taiwan מגיעה ל-NT$2.71M. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Dell Technologies. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$46.7K
$46.7K
$0
$0
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$96.2K
$89.1K
$176
$6.9K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
שנה 1
33.3%
שנה 2
33.3%
שנה 3
בDell Technologies, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:
33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)
33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)
33.3% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/electrical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.