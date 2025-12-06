ספריית חברות
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies רואה חשבון שכר

פיצוי רואה חשבון in United States ב-Dell Technologies מגיע ל-$112K ל-year עבור L7. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Dell Technologies. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$105K - $123K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$97.9K$105K$123K$136K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
צפה 3 רמות נוספות
לוח זמני הבשלה

33.3%

שנה 1

33.3%

שנה 2

33.3%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בDell Technologies, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (33.30% שנתי)



כותרות כלולות

רואה חשבון טכני

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור רואה חשבון ב-Dell Technologies in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $136,305. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Dell Technologies עבור תפקיד רואה חשבון in United States הוא $97,860.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Dell Technologies

משאבים נוספים

